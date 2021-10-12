CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Motor Speedway announces 2022 major events schedule

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 10 days ago
Fort Worth’s Texas Motor Speedway will once again play host to the best motorsports events in the world in 2022, including the $1 million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race and NASCAR Playoffs weekends, as well as the NTT INDYCAR Series.

The NASCAR All-Star Race weekend returns to The Great American Speedway for a second season of the best-of-the-best in NASCAR competition at an earlier date on the race schedule. The move to May 22 from mid-June should make for cooler temperatures for race fans to enjoy new changes to the facility, more entertainment areas and an exciting infield campground.

Race fans can then sit back, or stand up and cheer, while watching Kyle Larson defend his title against the rest of the All-Star lineup, including the likes of Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

The NASCAR Playoffs weekend at Texas Motor Speedway will also see a calendar change for 2022. Swapping dates with Speedway Motorsports sister track Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Sept. 25 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 will move from the seventh to the fourth race in the playoffs, the first race in the Round of 12.

Dates for Texas Motor Speedway’s NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races will be announced soon.

The date for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Ducks Unlimited Expo was a great success in 2021 and will return to Texas Motor Speedway on April 8-10, 2022. The family-friendly outdoor consumer show will feature interactive villages where attendees can see, experience, and buy the latest outdoor products in archery, fishing, off-roading, ATV/UTV’s, biking and more. DUX will include exhibitions, conservation and educational seminars and demonstrations of the latest outdoor skills and know-how from industry experts and company representatives.

The announcement of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR Series date is coming soon.

Photo: The NASCAR All-Star Race weekend returns to Fort Worth for a second season, this year at an earlier date.

