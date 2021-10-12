CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, AL

Lincoln Council looks at solutions to staffing shortage

Anniston Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved a move to help deal with staffing shortages in city departments. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the council approved a motion by Councilman Joey Callahan to have interviews for candidates for several positions in the water department office done by the end of the next week. Callahan, Councilman Brandon Tate, and Councilwoman Sadie Britt volunteered to help hold the interviews themselves to help speed up the process.

www.annistonstar.com

