Women’s Rodeo World Championship moves to Fort Worth

The World Champions Rodeo Alliance and Professional Bull Riders announced that the largest payout event in the history of women’s rodeo, the Women’s Rodeo World Championship (WRWC), will move to Fort Worth starting in May 2022.

The permanent relocation and dates will go into effect immediately after the 2021 Women’s Rodeo World Championship in Las Vegas, Oct. 26-29.

The championship event will be split between Cowtown Coliseum and Dickies Arena. The first three rounds of competition will be at Cowtown Coliseum May 16-17, with the final two rounds at Dickies Arena in conjunction with PBR World Finals. 2022 Women’s Rodeo World Champions will now be crowned in the same arena as the PBR World Champion.

“We are ecstatic about this forever home for the WRWC in the heart of cowboy country as we continue to change the landscape of women’s rodeo, offering the world’s largest payout in the history of women’s rodeo and showcasing these athletes to the world in a dedicated one-hour CBS Network Telecast,” said WCRA President Bobby Mote.

