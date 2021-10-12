CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Enter Your Favorite Tree In The NacogdoTREES Competition

By Dan Patrick
 7 days ago
Imagine sitting under the shade of a pecan tree on a beautiful day. The same tree that your grandfather planted many years ago. As you deftly push two pecans together to crack them open, the memories start to flow. This is a special tree; one that deserves to be commended.

MarTeres Tea Room In Lufkin, Texas Sets Date To Reopen

We have been without chicken salad sandwiches, chicken spaghetti, quiche, and almond tea for around four months. Don't worry, there is light at the end of the tunnel. MarTeres Tea Room has announced that its reopening day is November 4th, 2021. They also announced that they will be taking reservations for that opening day very soon.
LUFKIN, TX
East Texas Excursion: A Trip To The Jefferson General Store

Taking a step into the Jefferson General Store is like taking a step back to the 1860's. From one look at the outside of this building, you know that it has seen a lot in its more than 160-year history. Oh if the walls could talk on this building, just imagine the stories you'd hear. Jefferson is well known around Texas and Louisiana for having special visitors that are rarely seen but can often be heard. In addition to those special visitors, there are a lot of us visiting this East Texas town that has a lot of history. Simply take a drive through the brick streets of downtown along E. Austin St. and you'll find one of these historical sites, the Jefferson General Store. This store is still serving up some memories from the past.
TEXAS STATE
New Braunfels Man Wins Fall Shoot Out on Lake Sam Rayburn

On Saturday, when William DeWare of New Braunfels, Texas brought in a monster bass that weighed two pounds more than the next largest fish in the Sealy Outdoors' Fall Shootout, everyone knew it would be tough to top that bass. On Sunday, a lot of big fish were brought in to the weigh in site at Umphrey Family Pavilion at Lake Sam Rayburn, but no one ever challenged the overall leader.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
See The Huge Fall Rummage Sale At The Lufkin Convention Center

If you are looking for a virtual tour of items for sale - here it is. This is like a nice garage sale but on a grand scale. The Junior League of Lufkin is having a rummage sale at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center at 601 North 2nd Street in Lufkin. It's a two-day event, on Friday, October 8th from 7:30 am to 4 pm and Saturday, October 9th, 2021 from 7:30 am till Noon.
LUFKIN, TX
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

