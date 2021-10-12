CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Sample a variety of firehouse chili at Firefighters Chili Cook-off

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRxyU_0cPB3OxF00

The fifth annual Fort Worth Firefighters Chili Cook-off will feature some of the best pots of chili you’ve ever tasted.

The cook-off will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 30 at General Worth Square, 900 Main St. An awards ceremony will follow the cook-off, with awards for best booth and best chili. Proceeds benefit Fort Worth Firefighter Charities. Entry into the event is free, and tickets will be sold for chili and beverages.

More than 30 booths will be serving chili. Most of the booths represent Fort Worth fire stations, but some are from surrounding cities. Residents are encouraged to bring their appetite and sample the entries.

Photo: Firefighters from station houses around the DFW region will be serving samples of their entries.

Comments / 0

 

