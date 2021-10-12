CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You Should Play World War Z: Aftermath

By Daniel Medina
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld War Z: Aftermath is a new game coming from Saber Interactive that improves the original World War Z and adds all the DLC plus all-new features, modes, and maps. Think about it as a sort of complete edition for World War Z. The original World War Z sold over fifteen million units and was a fun cooperative zombie killing game that allowed players to work together to stop the world from becoming overrun by zombies. It featured a few maps with certain objectives that you would need to complete before being extracted. World War Z: Aftermath will bring together all of World War Z’s original maps and even add new ones featured in Russia and even in Rome. You’ll be able to tackle these with all new characters as well. If you still need more reasons to jump in here is why you should play World War Z: Aftermath.

