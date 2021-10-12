Why You Should Play World War Z: Aftermath

Since Disney started their live-action remakes in 2015, the house of mouse has undoubtedly been raking in the dough thanks to their timeless classics being introduced to audiences as a live-action film for the first time. Even though most of Disney’s live-action remakes have been successful financially, there’s no denying that they pale in comparison to their animated counterparts. So why don’t the live-action counterparts translate well from their source material? Let’s dive deeper into that question on the issues that Disney live-action films make. First things first, they’re bland carbon copies of the animated films. Making a live-action adaption of an animated film is never going to be easy. The advantage that animated films have is that you’re allowed to let your imagination go wild because animation allows for insane sequences or impossible stunts. Animation films tend to be lively because the filmmakers create a world that’s bold, vibrant, and daring. Of course, animation takes a ton of time, so it’s not exactly something that could be done so quickly, but being able to bend the rules of reality is never a problem for an animated film. Take the Lion King, the animated version allows for the animals to be more lively and colorful because there’s no worry in trying to replicate a real-life lion, or zebra, or any other real-world animal.

