CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ Character is Being Compared to a Famous Muppet

By Krysten Swensen
Inside the Magic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothée Chalamet seems to be absolutely everywhere nowadays. The 26-year-old has been in a number of big-name films, including Little Women (2019), Ladybird (2017), Call Me By Your Name (2017), and Dune (2021). He is also currently in the process of filming the new Warner Bros. movie Wonka — where he is portraying the famous candy maker Willy Wonka, who has previously been played by Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder.

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Timothée Chalamet reveals first look of himself as Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet has revealed the first look of himself as a young Willy Wonka. In the photograph posted on Instagram, the 25-year-old Hollywood actor is seen wearing the character’s trademark chocolate brown top hat and a crushed velvet raspberry topcoat, paired with a multicoloured geometric patterned scarf.“The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last... WONKA,” Chalamet captioned the image.Wonka will be a musical that will serve as a prequel to Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and will reportedly be based on the early life of the eccentric chocolatier.The actor’s first look comes after the...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Young Wonka in First Look at Upcoming Film

Timothee Chalamet is getting whimsical. The celebrated star gave fans a first look at his take on a young Willy Wonka. Chalamet, 25, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a behind-the-scenes look at himself in costume as the iconic and quasi-magical chocolatier. Rocking a burgundy winter coat and chocolate...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

We May Get To Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing In The Willy Wonka Prequel

The world inside Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory is one of pure imagination, and the story of how Charlie Bucket became his heir with a legendary golden ticket is a fantasy for generations of kids. It was only a matter of time before someone in Hollywood dove into the origins of how the factory came to be. With Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka, fans will get a deep dive into what made the famous chocolatier tick.
MOVIES
Distractify

Timothée Chalamet Plays the Iconic Chocolatier Willy Wonka in 'Wonka'

Academy Award-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet has shared early photos of his portrayal of Willy Wonka, Roald Dahl's treasured chocolatier, for the upcoming film Wonka. Following in the tracks of stars Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, who played the titular character in 1971 and 2005, respectively, Timothée will be assuming the role of the eccentric owner of Wonka Chocolate Factory.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rowan Atkinson
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Gene Wilder
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Esquire

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka Is, Apparently, Social Media's Golden Ticket

As the great Willy Wonka—well, William Shakespeare first, but later, Wonka—once quipped, “So shines a good deed in a weary world.”. This week, that good deed has been provided than none other than the also-great Timothée Chalamet, who shared with us a first look of himself in costume as Willy Wonka. (If you haven't heard, the Dune and Call Me By Your Name actor is set to star as the candyman in Wonka, an upcoming prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.) In the film, Chalamet will explore how the character, previously played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp in earlier films, came to run the titular chocolate factory and met the rowdy Oompa Loompas. Even more, it'll be a musical, so all of the Timmy stans can enjoy a good ol' song and dance from our dear friend. Sounds like a good deal, right?
MOVIES
Vogue

23 Thoughts I Had About Seeing Timothée Chalamet As Willy Wonka

On Sunday, beloved boy king Timothée Chalamet took to Instagram to share a first look at himself as Willy Wonka in a new origin-story film, arriving from Warner Bros and the Roald Dahl Story Co. in 2023. Predictably, Twitter was quick to alternately praise and excoriate the image:. Despite being...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Muppets#Little Women#Dune#Warner Bros#Realchalamet
The Hollywood Reporter

Bowen Yang Brings Down The ‘SNL’ House as “Proud Gay Oompa Loompa”

Bowen Yang brought the Saturday Night Live house down when he appeared as a “proud gay Oompa Loompa” for a segment on “Weekend Update.” The comic was trending on social media Sunday thanks to the hilarious moment. Dropping by to initially talk about the unsafe working conditions in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, co-host Colin Jost introduced Yang’s impeccable character as a “proud gay Oompa Loompa,” there to talk about the reaction to the first look at Timothée Chalamet’s upcoming Wonka. “Oh, my God,” said Yang’s Oompa Loompa. “You just outed me on national television.” Colin apologized for the confusion as Yang’s character explained...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Darren Aronofsky Says He Still Gets ‘the Best Hate Mail Ever’ Because of ‘Mother!’

Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!” went off like a bomb in late summer 2017, incensing viewers for its unruly, free-flowing storyline, Biblical allegories, environmental protest, and chaotic violence. In the film, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem play a wife and husband who are also meant to represent Mother Earth and God (or whatever creation figure you ascribe to), and their sprawling house, as it becomes overrun by rowdy houseguests, turns into an apocalyptic nightmare-scape meant to represent the destruction of the planet and its resources. Because of its weighty ambitions, the movie has inspired fierce reactions, even four years later. As Aronofsky revealed...
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

This Is What 50 Cent Wants To Do With Nicki Minaj

50 Cent has now revealed what his dream collaboration with Nicki Minaj would be. In the past, 50 admitted that he's a big fan of hers. "She has a lane that's been closed that she just busted open on her own, and she's an amazing talent," he told MTV in 2010. "A lot of artists, I personally am not excited by, but her, particularly, she impressed me on that 'Bottoms Up' remix."
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy