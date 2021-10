Call of Duty: Vanguard's Zombies trailer was followed by a full reveal of the core game mode on Thursday to discuss all of the new features present in the new take on Zombies. Players will still have hordes of the undead to mow down, but just as the mode has changed with each new Call of Duty game, things will work a bit differently in Vanguard as the game mode returns to its World War II roots.

