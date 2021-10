UGI Utilities, Inc. celebrated the official opening of its new Learning Center during a ribbon cutting ceremony today in Bern Township. “The new state-of-the-art Learning Center represents a significant milestone in UGI’s commitment to enhancing our safety culture,” Hans Bell, UGI President, said. “In addition, this facility will provide the best possible preparation for our current and future workforce and constitutes an important investment for UGI Utilities as we move forward.”

BERN TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO