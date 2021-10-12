CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angola, NY

Angola Man Charged with DWI After Probe into August Crash in Arkwright

chautauquatoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation into a one-vehicle crash that occurred nearly two months ago in the Town of Arkwright has led to a number of charges against an Angola woman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Twain Buchanan-Scott traveled off of Creek Road and went down approximately 20 feet into a ravine on August 16th. Deputies say Buchanan-Scott was located at a nearby residence after he was able to extricate himself from the vehicle. Further investigation found that he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and that his driving privileges in New York State had been suspended. Buchanan-Scott was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk for evaluation and was subsequently charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator, moving from lane unsafely, and failure to keep right.

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
Angola, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Angola, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Dunkirk, NY
The Associated Press

Brazil Senate report urges charging Bolsonaro over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian senator has formally presented a report recommending President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on criminal charges for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushing the country’s death toll to second-highest in the world. The nearly 1,200-page report by Sen. Renan Calheiros is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkwright#Dwi#Angola Man Charged#Dwi After Probe#Brooks Memorial Hospital
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy