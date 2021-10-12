Angola Man Charged with DWI After Probe into August Crash in Arkwright

An investigation into a one-vehicle crash that occurred nearly two months ago in the Town of Arkwright has led to a number of charges against an Angola woman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Twain Buchanan-Scott traveled off of Creek Road and went down approximately 20 feet into a ravine on August 16th. Deputies say Buchanan-Scott was located at a nearby residence after he was able to extricate himself from the vehicle. Further investigation found that he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and that his driving privileges in New York State had been suspended. Buchanan-Scott was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk for evaluation and was subsequently charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator, moving from lane unsafely, and failure to keep right.