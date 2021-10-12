New Release: Nibi’s Water Song

This is the perfect song to jam to on a rainy Idaho day... Grammy nominated, Coeur d’Alene native Alexander Pappas' new song and video for "Idaho." Just released today (Friday, October 8th, 2021), Capitol Christian Music Group's Alexander Pappas' new song, "Idaho." It's got such great fall vibes and it was released on a rainy Treasure Valley day, this perfectly fits the vibe right now. Also, Pappas is a Grammy nominated singer, singing about Idaho and one of Capitol Christian Music Group's featured artists, so he's a pretty big deal, and I'm sure we'll hear more of his name soon. Capitol Christian Music Group is part of Universal Music Group which is also Taylor Swift's record label. Am I saying he's the next Taylor Swift level artist? Not necessarily, that's a pretty bold claim, but this guy is really good and you should take a listen to his new song, "Idaho".

