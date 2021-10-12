CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

New Release: Nibi’s Water Song

By Jennifer Khawam
leeandlow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the release day of Nibi’s Water Song written by Sunshine Tenasco and illustrated by Chief Lady Bird. A perfect read-aloud that addresses the important topic of clean water with lively illustrations, Nibi’s Water Song is a great start for those wishing to start a conversation about activism with young readers.

blog.leeandlow.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

Kodak Black Releases New Song & Video ‘Killing The Rats’

Kodak Black has been remaining active with music, despite his personal problems. The other day, he had some disturbing tweets about feeling like killing himself and being lonely and depressed. They had people worried, but things seem better now. Tonight, he’s back with a new song called ‘Killing The Rats’,...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

ABBA to release new song Just A Notion this Friday

ABBA have announced they will release a new song, Just A Notion, this Friday. A fan favourite track for decades, the song was originally written for inclusion on the band's Voulez-Vous album, but was discarded and never officially released. Now, it's been re-packaged for inclusion on the forthcoming Voyage, Bjorn,...
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Jamila Woods & Peter Cottontale Release New Song + Visual

Chicago artists Jamila Woods and Peter CottonTale have released a new song and video called “WYD (You Got Me)” taken from the indie film SUMMERTIME. The video was directed by the director of the film, Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting, Raya and the Last Dragon). Filmed in Chicago the video encompasses summertime Chicago with family, friends, parties along with a slew of cameos from Chicago’s rich music and poetry scene.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Potable Water#Drinking Water#Indigenous Peoples#Canada#Anishinaabe#Kirkus Reviews#School Library Journal#Publishers Weekly
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
Punknews.org

Pulled Apart By Horses sign to Alcopop!, release new song

Pulled Apart By Horses have announced that they have signed to Alcopop! Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "First World Problems". They will be releasing a new album with the label next year. Pulled Apart By Horses released The Haze in 2017. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
MIX 106

Grammy Nominated ‘Alexander Pappas’ Releases New Song & Video: “Idaho”

This is the perfect song to jam to on a rainy Idaho day... Grammy nominated, Coeur d’Alene native Alexander Pappas' new song and video for "Idaho." Just released today (Friday, October 8th, 2021), Capitol Christian Music Group's Alexander Pappas' new song, "Idaho." It's got such great fall vibes and it was released on a rainy Treasure Valley day, this perfectly fits the vibe right now. Also, Pappas is a Grammy nominated singer, singing about Idaho and one of Capitol Christian Music Group's featured artists, so he's a pretty big deal, and I'm sure we'll hear more of his name soon. Capitol Christian Music Group is part of Universal Music Group which is also Taylor Swift's record label. Am I saying he's the next Taylor Swift level artist? Not necessarily, that's a pretty bold claim, but this guy is really good and you should take a listen to his new song, "Idaho".
IDAHO STATE
24hip-hop.com

Fast Rising artist Frisco Boogie Releases New Song ‘Raise The Stakes’

Frisco Boogie returns with the 3rd single taken from the critically acclaimed C.I.R.C.U.S. album. RAISE THE STAKES closes the show with its trap inspired beat riding over heavy piano sample. Here we are taken on a journey of revaluation that the time is now to change and try and get...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

The Wanted Release First New Song In Seven Years, ‘Rule The World’

The Wanted have sent fans to the moon with their first new single in seven years, “Rule The World.”. The highly anticipated single has the sound of a classic hit from the band brought up to date for 2021. Written by Max from the band with Ari Leff and Michael Pollock, the song is an uplifting and euphoric track bursting with energy begging for a dancefloor.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Tara Electra’s new song “Feelings” has become an instant hit upon release

After the launch of “Feelings,” it quickly became a great success. Tara’s name has become well-known as a result of the song. Tara, who is already a successful Instagram influencer, has dabbled in music. And her new single “Feelings” brilliantly demonstrates her musical abilities. The song distinguishes her from the...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Prince’s Estate Releases Unheard Song Demo

In celebration of the anniversary of Prince’s 4th album, Controversy, his estate has released another hidden gem from the Prince vault. A demo version of a song he recorded in 1979 called “Do Me, Baby.”. The track has been newly mixed and mastered but the rawness of the original has...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy