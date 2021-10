Becky Lynch made her surprise return at WWE Summerslam 2021. She received a massive pop from the live crowd in Las Vegas. But the fact that The Man had turned Heel was even more surprising than her return itself! The first thing she did as a Heel was to challenge one of the biggest babyfaces in the company currently, Bianca Belair, for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

WWE ・ 23 DAYS AGO