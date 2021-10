Sir Steve Redgrave is in talks to become the new head of high performance for the United States Rowing Association.If he is given the role, Britain’s most successful and famous rower could lead the US effort for the Paris Olympics in 2024.A statement from USRowing chief executive Amanda Kraus on row2k.com said: “USRowing is committed to pushing forward an ambitious high-performance plan for Paris2024, LA2028 and beyond.“We have recently begun our search for the new head of high performance. We can confirm that Steve Redgrave is interested in playing a role at USRowing and we are very pleased to be...

SPORTS ・ 49 MINUTES AGO