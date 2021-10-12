Troopers Charge Jamestown Man with DWAI-Drugs in Town of Poland

A Jamestown man was uninjured, but charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs following a report of a vehicle off the roadway in the Town of Poland on Saturday. State Police in Jamestown say 22-year-old Jason Dziubinski was driving a truck on Route 394 at about 1:15 AM, when it left the roadway and became lodged in a ditch. Troopers say Dziubinski exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was subsequently taken into custody. Dziubinski was evaluated at UPMC Chautauqua as a precaution. He was later issued tickets and is scheduled to appear in Poland Town Court at a later date.