Guacamole | College Eats

 7 days ago

1 pinch cayenne pepper (optional) In a medium bowl, mash together the avocados, lime juice, and salt. Mix in onion, cilantro, tomatoes, and garlic. Stir in cayenne pepper. Refrigerate 1 hour for best flavor, or serve immediately. Guacamole recipe from: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/14231/guacamole/

