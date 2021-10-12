Guacamole | College Eats

After just seven years, Alden & Harlow feels like a bona fide Harvard Square institution. Yes, I sorely miss Casablanca, but chef Michael Scelfo’s changeover feels like it honors the spirit of the old haunt while helping define the fabric of the new square with some haute takes on cuisine and cocktails. I’m not here to discuss his Brattle Square eatery, though, but Scelfo’s second restaurant, Waypoint, down the street at the merger of Massachusetts Avenue and Mount Auburn Street. Waypoint feels like a cozy yet pleasingly eccentric Spanish tapas joint, but specializes in seafood. In addition to the giant, central raw bar, its menu has small plates, pasta, clam and smoked whitefish pizzas and mains such as squid ink and Jonah crab pastas and grilled octopus and whole lobsters.

