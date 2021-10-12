CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama, NY

Hochul vetoes bill forgiving Panama Central's NYSED penalty

chautauquatoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kathy Hochul has used one of her first vetoes as governor on a bill sponsored by area State Senator George Borrello. The Sunset Bay Republican had sponsored a bill that would have released the Panama Central District from paying the remaining $1.9 million of a State Education Department penalty levied 16 years ago. Borrello says he is "deeply disappointed" with the veto, noting that former Governor Andrew Cuomo had taken similar action on the bill when he was in office...

chautauquatoday.com

Panama, NY
Kathy Hochul
George Borrello
Andrew Cuomo

