the platform for accessing the Ethereum ecosystem, announced that users are able to earn rewards by staking their SKALE (SKL) tokens from within the MEW wallet mobile app. Skale Network is described as a “fully” decentralized Ethereum compatible multichain Proof of Stake network that offers the benefits of decentralization and speed as well as security. MEW has integrated with Blockdaemon, the blockchain infrastructure provider, in order to support the introduction of SKALE staking. This partnership will enable users to “access a new way to earn rewards by staking their SKL tokens and helping to secure the network.”

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO