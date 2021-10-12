CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Holiday Parade returns to downtown Venice 11/27

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Venice Holiday Parade returns to downtown Venice this year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27. The parade officially begins at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Park Blvd. and W. Venice Ave (south side). It will proceed on the north side of W. Venice Ave. after crossing over Harbor Drive. From there, it will make a turn on Nokomis Avenue and go all the way down to Turin Street, where it turns right, ultimately making its way to the Venice Community Center, where the parade ends. ***Please see below map.

