Insomniac Announces Dates and Lineup for Countdown Campout New Year’s Festival In Florida

Fire In The Mountains, the metal music festival, has just announced its 2022 lineup, the first year back since the pandemic. The festival is set to take place on July 22-24 at the Heart Six Ranch in Wyoming’s “Teton wilderness” and the lineup included Enslaved, Wolves in the Throne Room, YOB, Emma Ruth Rundle, Wayfarer and more. Tickets are available on the website under tiered options, which range from Standard Tickets with no lodging or camping options with add one which include Heart Six Rooms at the ranch, or the option to purchase a camping ticket with tent rentals.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO