Insomniac Announces Dates and Lineup for Countdown Campout New Year’s Festival In Florida

By Matthew Meadow
Your EDM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsomniac is expanding its Florida festival portfolio, heading back to the site of Okeechobee, for the inaugural Countdown Campout New Year’s Eve later this year. Featuring three uniquely designed stages true to the otherworldly theme – The Mothership, Nebula hosted by Bassrush, and Twilight Zone hosted by Insomniac Records – Florida’s Countdown Campout will invade the 800 acres of sweeping grasslands, pine and palmetto jungles, and expansive lakes and waterways that Sunshine Grove offers.

