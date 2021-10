Director and Synetic Theater co-founder Paata Tsikurishvili has presented us with a highly creative conceit. He has taken Edgar Allan Poe’s iconic Gothic poem “The Raven” and his macabre short story of a ruined family in “The Fall of the House of Usher” and overlaid them in canny juxtaposition. Bracketed by Poe’s romantic poem “Lenore,” used here as a reference to Poe’s lost love. By setting the story in the corrupt and most evil house of Usher we see Poe’s tortured soul as he anguishes over what came to be his first successful poem, later known as one of the greatest poems ever written. It’s a clever mashup that neatly combines Poe’s extraordinary gift for the Victorian horror genre with the artistic license and brilliant originality Synetic Theater is famous for.

