How to Talk About Reproductive Rights in Terms Simple Enough for a Child to Understand

By Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs
Parents Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was recently trying to talk my 6-year-old into wearing a collared shirt to a formal event. Yes, I was that mom. After hearing me out, he turned to me and said firmly, "Mom, consent!" I instantly felt a wave of pride that he understood a core tenet of my parenting practice. I was focused on what I wanted from him, and he reminded me that, when it comes to his body, his choice is the most important.

