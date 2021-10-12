How to Talk About Reproductive Rights in Terms Simple Enough for a Child to Understand

I hear it a lot. A common assumption due to the public's misunderstanding of people like me: "You don't look like someone who has diabetes." It's not that I'm small. I am about an average size for a woman my age—a woman who has had two babies, one of whom was gigantic. Aurora, now 5, was 11.5 pounds when she was born. She had rolls upon rolls, extra swollen because of the IV we had been on for 36 hours while in labor. I finally gave in and admitted she wasn't coming out any other way but via C-section. One nurse told me that Aurora was the biggest baby she had ever seen.

