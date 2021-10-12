How to Talk About Reproductive Rights in Terms Simple Enough for a Child to Understand
I was recently trying to talk my 6-year-old into wearing a collared shirt to a formal event. Yes, I was that mom. After hearing me out, he turned to me and said firmly, "Mom, consent!" I instantly felt a wave of pride that he understood a core tenet of my parenting practice. I was focused on what I wanted from him, and he reminded me that, when it comes to his body, his choice is the most important.www.parents.com
Comments / 0