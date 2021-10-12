CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Apple Watch Series 8 could come in three sizes, possibly with larger displays

By Rida Imran
ithinkdiff.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Ross Young has hinted at a possible addition of the third size in the new Apple Watch Series 8 launching in 2022. Since its launch in 2015, Apple has always released each series in two sizes: 38mm and 40mm sizes which were later upgraded to 42mm, and 44mm sizes. If Apple releases a third size with the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8, that will be the first time.

www.ithinkdiff.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get a Pair of Sony Wireless Headphones for Under $40

Sony has established itself as one of the most trusted brands in the headphones space, winning a number of accolades (including an RS Essentials 2020 award) for its sleek designs, reliable sound, and modern technology. But Sony headphones have traditionally been on the pricier side, setting you back at least a couple of bills for a decent set of cans. That all changes with the Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones. An Amazon exclusive, these wireless headphones are on sale right now for just $38. That’s $200 less than most Sony models, and cheaper than even most knockoff brands on Amazon. Amazon Buy: Sony WH-CH510...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple watch series 7 review 2021: Bigger display, keyboard and faster charging make it a worthy upgrade

When you glance quickly at the new Apple watch, you could be fooled into thinking nothing’s changed. The same design, similar performance, you think. Perhaps that’s because a radical redesign had been rumoured – though this is definitely better-looking than those rumours. But the more you use it, the more you see the differences.The new model, Apple watch series 7, builds on what Apple has done before with this wearable: a highly personal device that is easy to use, offers mapping directions on your wrist so you don’t need to hold your phone aloft when walking in a city street...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Young
GeekyGadgets

Apple Watch Series 7 could be in short supply when it launches

Earlier today we heard that the Apple Watch Series 7 will go up for pre-order this Friday the 8th of October and it will go on sale the following Friday the 15th of October. Previous rumors have suggested that the handset could be in short supply at launch, the was recently reiterated in a tweet from Jon Prosser.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 price and...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple AirPods 3: Everything you need to know

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Apple’s AirPods changed the headphone world. Sure, there were quite a few true wireless headphones before the AirPods, but AirPods made them much more popular. AirPods 2 improved on the originals with better sound quality and wireless charging. Now, Apple has finally unveiled the third-generation AirPods. Not only should the headphones sound better, but they also offer a number of new features that make them better than ever. Excited about AirPods 3? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest wireless earbuds. AirPods 3...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wearable Devices#Tech#Blood#Apple Watch Series 8#Rockley Photonics
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 was recently announced, but we’re already looking forward to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating...
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

The Apple Watch Series 6 is no more

The Apple Watch Series 6, released one year ago by Apple, has essentially been discontinued by the iPhone maker. On the day Apple put the Series 7 up for pre-order ahead of its release later this month, Apple has removed his predecessor from sale. Given the Series 7 isn’t much...
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

The Apple Watch Series 6 Has Been Discontinued

Now that pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 have begun, those of you who were still hoping to get their hands on the Series 6 will be out of luck. This is because it seems that Apple has discontinued the Series 6 as it is no longer available for purchase from its website, so if you do want to get the previous-gen model, you’ll have to either try your luck at an Apple Store, or from a third-party retailer.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Series 7 tidbits: size and weight, fast charging, more

While Apple left a lot unknown in the lead-up to Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders opening this morning, it has now published its usual in-depth details on the new wearables. New tech spec and comparison pages on Apple’s website offer a closer look at the Series 7 and its differences (and similarities) when compared to the Series 6.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Verge

Apple removes the Apple Watch Series 6 from its official lineup

The Apple Watch Series 7 is finally available to preorder, nearly a month after Apple announced the new smartwatch. But the launch of the Series 7 also brings the removal of the Series 6 from the company’s official Apple Watch lineup. If you want to buy a brand new Apple...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Apple stays strangely silent on most Apple Watch Series 7 prices

Apple Watch Series 7 launches Friday but pricing information for most configurations remains a mystery less than a day from the debut. All Apple has revealed so far is that the base model is $399. If buyers don’t have this information until preorders begin, those who spend extra time deciding...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple Store down ahead of Apple Watch Series 7 preorders

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Online Apple Store went down late Thursday as Apple prepares to field preorders forApple Watch Series 7, the company's next-generation wearable that was announced in September.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Three Apple Watch sizes may arrive in 2022

Apple may introduce a third size to its Apple Watch lineup next year, with the "Apple Watch 8" receiving the biggest display to date. An analyst has suggested that Apple may further expand its Apple Watch offerings next year, tweeting that he believes that the Apple Watch may receive a third, larger size.
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

Apple Watch Series 7 the Same Thickness as Series 6, Despite Rumors

Despite speculation that the Apple Watch Series 7 may be thinner or thicker than its predecessors, the latest models have the same thickness as the Series 6. Now that Apple's official specification pages have gone live, it has been confirmed that the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ models are 10.7mm thick, which is the same as the Series 6 models that have today been discontinued. Both the 41mm and 45mm casings have the same thicknesses.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best true wireless headphones in 2021: Which earbuds to buy

True wireless headphones are now commonplace. Gone are the days when there were only two or three options on the market. These days, there are hundreds. That, of course, can make it hard to find the best true wireless headphones for your needs. That’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a number of things to consider before buying a pair of true wireless headphones. If you’re in Apple’s ecosystem, then a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro might be better for you. If not, it’s worth ignoring AirPods altogether. You’ll also want to think about battery life, whether you want...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

These are the prices for each Apple Watch Series 7 configuration

We are only hours away from the beginning of Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders, but Apple has yet to reveal details about pricing and configurations. Following listings for the Apple Watch Series 7 having appeared on Amazon earlier today, Jon Prosser has now shared a list with Series 7 official prices.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy