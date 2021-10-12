CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Projecting Final Roster Cuts With One Raptors Preseason Game to Go

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Raptors are no strangers to COVID-19 chaos. Last season the team went almost a month without a single win after Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Patrick McCaw all tested positive for the virus and this year the pandemic forced Khem Birch to miss two weeks of the preseason after he tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. It’s why Raptors coach Nick Nurse continues to stress the importance of depth this year.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Sixers return to Philly for second preseason game vs. Raptors

As the Sixers started their preseason without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, facing a Raptors team energized by their return to Toronto after more than a year away from home, they wound up losing their first game, 123-107. The Sixers shot just 8-of-34 from three and struggled to create offensively...
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

What To Watch In Tonight’s Sixers VS. Raptors Preseason Game

The Sixers will play their second preseason game tonight against the Raptors. Here’s what to watch in their revenge matchup against Toronto. Then Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors will tip-off at 7:00 PM tonight at the Wells Fargo Center. Unlike their last preseason game, fans will actually be able to watch their team even if they can’t be there in person.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
CelticsBlog

Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics - Preseason Game #2 10/9/21

Toronto Raptors (1-1) at Boston Celtics (1-0) Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Celtics will play their second preseason game against the Toronto Raptors at home at the TD Garden. The Raptors are playing their third preseason game after going 1-1 in their first two. Both of the Raptors’ first two games were against the Philadelphia 76ers. On Monday, they won their first game 123-107. They played at home in Toronto for the first time since February 2020 when the league suspended the season due to Covid. The Raptors lost their second game 125-113 in Philadelphia.
NBA
raptorshq.com

Raptors face Houston in second preseason home game: Preview, start time and more

I have a bad feeling that Saturday night’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics will end up being the highlight of the preseason — meaning tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets and tomorrow’s against the Washington Wizards will be the typical preseason slogs that can’t end soon enough.
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors Roster Cuts: Where Does Everyone Stand?

With two preseason games in the rearview mirror, the Toronto Raptors are almost halfway through their training camp/preseason schedule. In just 12 days, Toronto's 20-man training camp roster will be whittled down to 15 — excluding the team's two two-way contracts — as they take the court against the Washington Wizards for the regular season opener.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Raptors preview: Washington has last preseason game on Tuesday

The Washington Wizards will host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Here’s the preview. When and where: ,Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM if you have HD radio. Injury Report: For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura (personal),...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malachi Flynn
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Nick Nurse
Person
Yuta Watanabe
Person
Khem Birch
Person
Masai Ujiri
Person
Freddie Gillespie
Person
Patrick Mccaw
Person
Pascal Siakam
raptorshq.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets preseason

As we inch toward the regular season, the Toronto Raptors are looking for a positive outcome tonight after two straight preseason losses. There might not be a better team to get that against than the Houston Rockets. Largely expected to be a bottom-dweller in an otherwise deep Western Conference, the...
NBA
NESN

Celtics Starting Double-Big Lineup In Second Preseason Game Vs. Raptors

Ime Udoka will continue to test out his rotations Saturday night. And with the absences of Jaylen Brown and Dennis Schröder for the Boston Celtics’ second preseason game against the Toronto Raptors, some guys will have more of an opportunity. With Brown in the NBA’s health and safety protocols due...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Bonds forged during fight for Raptors' final roster spots are made to last

TORONTO – Throughout life you would be very hard-pressed not to make a few relationships along the way. Some will be fleeting, some a matter of convenience and others still merely cordial. But the strongest bonds are often those forged when you’re faced with adversity, either tackling a challenge side-by-side...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors 905#The Toronto Raptors#Nurse Raptors
Yardbarker

Single-Game Raptors Tickets Go On Sale Friday

Toronto Raptors fans will soon be able to buy tickets to return to Scotiabank Arena this season. The team will make single-game tickets available online on Friday, October 15, a spokesperson for the team told AllRaptors. Some tickets have already been made available for season ticket holders or people on Raptors ticket waitlists.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sam Dekker & Ishmail Wainright Make Final Cut Decisions Very Tough in Raptors Victory Over Wizards

It may have been the final preseason game of the year for the Toronto Raptors, but it certainly felt like Game 7 for a few players. That's traditionally how the final preseason game goes for the dozens of players throughout the league fighting for their NBA lives. For Toronto, it was the final outing for Isaac Bonga, Sam Dekker, Ishmail Wainright, and Freddie Gillespie to prove that they deserve one of the two remaining spots on the team. With NBA contracts on the line, the group, for the most part, stepped up, helping to lead Toronto to a 113-108 victory over the Washington Wizards.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors roster breakdown: How final cut impacts cap, Raptors 905, more

The Toronto Raptors’ trip to the famous Rocky statue in Philadelphia must have resonated with Sam Dekker. Heading into the team’s final pre-season game, Dekker looked to be on the outside of a very competitive battle for the final few roster spots. He’d barely played through four games, and with Yuta Watanabe all but assured a spot and Isaac Bonga getting heavy pre-season opportunity, it felt like it was down to Dekker against Ishmail Wainright for the last position, if the Raptors opted to keep 15 NBA contracts at all.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Meet the 2021-22 Toronto Raptors roster: A lot of new faces since they played a real NBA game at Scotiabank Arena

A look at the 15-man Raptors roster that will open the 2021-22 regular season Wednesday at home against the Washington Wizards. Toronto leads the NBA with 10 players from nine countries on its roster. The Raptors also have three Canadians — Khem Birch, Chris Boucher and Dalano Banton — tied with Detroit (Cory Joseph, Trey Lyles and Kelly Olynyk) for most in the league.
NBA
Yardbarker

Raptors Roster Rundown: What to Expect From Toronto's Final 17

With Toronto Raptors tip-off just one sleep away, let's take a look at where the roster stands heading into the season. Don’t let last year’s disappointing three-point shooting numbers fool you, Siakam took a step forward as a multi-talented forward. His passing improved and his assist numbers jumped to 4.5 per game. He’s still about a month away from returning, but when he’s healthy he should be poised for a bounce-back year.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy