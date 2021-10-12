CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Speed Limits Could Be Coming To LA (Eventually). Here's What Will Change

By Ryan Fonseca
Laist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. As local cities struggle to reverse the trend of growing traffic violence, compelling drivers to slow down is a key goal. One way to do that is to lower speed limits, which some cities in other states have done in recent years with promising early results.

laist.com

CBS Sacramento

Caltrans May Change Speed Limits On Highway 99 To Limit Congestion

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — From 65 to 45 miles per hour? You’ll soon have to double-check the speed limit signs on Highway 99 as speed limits will soon change depending on how much traffic is on the highway. “It’s a mess, it’s a lot of traffic and not enough lanes to drive through,” explained driver, Barbra Loof. Traffic tension is nothing new when it comes to Highway 99. The highway has previously been named the most dangerous roadway in the US. “I’ve lived here for over 30 years and it’s just gotten so congestion, it’s not one of my favorite highways to drive,” Loof...
Traffic
thecentersquare.com

Newsom's daughter to get vaccine after days of criticism

(The Center Square) – The office of Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday the governor's daughter is scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine "in a manner of days," after several days of criticism that he mandated the vaccine on other children while not having his daughter get one. "The Governor’s daughter...
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Announces Vaccine Mandate For All New York City Municipal Workers, Including First Responders

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a vaccine mandate for all New York City municipal workers, including first responders. This comes as the FDA is set to authorize booster shots, as well as the mixing and matching of vaccine brands. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the mayor announced the mandate Wednesday. The city is offering a $500 bonus to each city employee who receives their first shot at a city-run vaccination site by 5 p.m. on Oct. 29. All city employees will be required to have proof of at least dose after that, or they will be placed on unpaid...
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers in posh Los Angeles neighbourhood berate parents walking kids to school with masks

Anti-vaccine protesters berated parents in an exclusive California neighborhood as they walked their children to an elementary school.Several dozen protesters gathered outside Hawthorne Elementary School in Beverly Hills and confronted parents and students about wearing masks.Some of the protesters urged the parents to sue Beverly Hills School District, even though the state of California has mandated mask wearing.The protesters disrupted National Walk to School Day and accused the parents of “traumatising” their children,“That’s my choice, you better respect my choice,” one frustrated mother told the group of protesters.All students in California are required to wear masks at school, and Governor...
Laist.com

More Than Half Of LA County Residents Will Be Severely Impacted By The Climate Crisis

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. The Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office published a report Wednesday that found 56% of county residents live in a neighborhood that is highly vulnerable to at least one major consequence of human-driven climate change: extreme heat, wildfire, drought, inland flooding or sea level rise.
KTLA

U.S. investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600K diesel Ram trucks

U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power. The probe covers Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 heavy-duty trucks with 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engines. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Monday […]
The Baltimore Sun

New speed, red-light and commercial cameras are coming to Baltimore. Here’s where they’ll be.

New red-light, speed and commercial vehicle height cameras are coming to Baltimore City toward the end of this month, the city’s department of transportation said in a news release. The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said the cameras are part of the City’s Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System to help promote safe driving and reduce speeds in school zones. The new cameras ...
CBS San Francisco

Parents Rally Statewide To Protest Newsom’s School COVID Vaccination Mandate

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Thousands of parents staged protests statewide Monday, voicing their anger with Gov. Gavin Newsom over his mandate that would require school age children to be vaccinated against COVID in order to take part in classroom instruction. The largest ‘Our Children, Our Choice’ protest was scheduled at the State Capitol for late Monday morning, but other smaller rallies were set to take place in communities stretching from the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego. A number of parents also kept their children home from public schools Monday morning in protest. “We are here at the state capital protesting...
