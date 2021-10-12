Lower Speed Limits Could Be Coming To LA (Eventually). Here's What Will Change
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. As local cities struggle to reverse the trend of growing traffic violence, compelling drivers to slow down is a key goal. One way to do that is to lower speed limits, which some cities in other states have done in recent years with promising early results.laist.com
Comments / 0