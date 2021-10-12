Watch now: Quinton Newsome reacts to earning Blackshirt: 'It felt amazing'

A couple weeks ago, Fresno State was ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press poll and Wyoming was one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in the Mountain West. This matchup at War Memorial Stadium was shaping up to be a possible conference championship game preview. But then the Bulldogs suffered a head-scratching 27-24 loss at Hawaii to fall from the rankings, and the Cowboys dropped their MWC opener 24-14 at Air Force. The winner of Saturday’s game will jump back into its respective divisional race – the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1) are currently looking up at No. 24 San Diego State (5-0, 1-0) in the West and the Cowboys (4-1, 0-1) are fifth in the Mountain – but the loser will likely have its MWC title hopes dashed.

WYOMING STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO