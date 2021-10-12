CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Quinton Newsome reacts to earning Blackshirt: 'It felt amazing'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornerback Quinton Newsome speaks after practice on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

The Spun

Archie Manning Says Grandson Arch Manning “Really Likes” 1 CFB Coach

The Manning family is known for producing great quarterbacks and the next one will be entering the college football world in no time. Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He’s not only the top quarterback prospect in his class, but one of the top prospects in recent years.
chatsports.com

WATCH: Kentucky Coaches and Players React To The Win

Kentucky’s head coach, coordinators, and three players faced questions from the media after sending LSU back to Baton Rouge with a loss. Mark Stoops, Brad White, Liam Coen, Chris Rodriguez, Will Levis, and DeAndre Square all spoke for their team before leaving the stadium with a perfect record through six games.
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Players React to Black Uniform Unveiling

The player’s reaction to the uniform unveil was truly one-of-a-kind. But it wasn’t just the current players, either. After the reveal dropped online, former Tennessee players and even one of Tennessee’s basketball assistants shared their reaction, too. After Tennessee posted their new uniform reveal video to social media, they also...
und.com

Quinton and Russo Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – After a 2-0 week that included a road win over No. 9 Clemson on Saturday, Philip Quinton and Daniel Russo both earned ACC honors. Quinton was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week, leading the backline to back-to-back clean sheets in wins over Purdue Fort Wayne and Clemson. The center back scored his second goal of the season in the win over Purdue Fort Wayne.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

With breakaway speed and punishing runs, Dunbar football star Devin Roche drawing comparisons to former great Tavon Austin

Before the start of Dunbar’s football season, Poets coach Lawrence Smith enthusiastically offered a take to everybody he talked football with. “You’ve got to see this kid,” he declared. “I’m telling you, this kid is special.” Time and time again, Dunbar’s electric running back Devin Roche has proven his coach correct. The 5-foot-7, 165-pound junior, in his first varsity season, has dazzled ...
deltanews.tv

Fresno State at Wyoming: Storylines

A couple weeks ago, Fresno State was ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press poll and Wyoming was one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in the Mountain West. This matchup at War Memorial Stadium was shaping up to be a possible conference championship game preview. But then the Bulldogs suffered a head-scratching 27-24 loss at Hawaii to fall from the rankings, and the Cowboys dropped their MWC opener 24-14 at Air Force. The winner of Saturday’s game will jump back into its respective divisional race – the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1) are currently looking up at No. 24 San Diego State (5-0, 1-0) in the West and the Cowboys (4-1, 0-1) are fifth in the Mountain – but the loser will likely have its MWC title hopes dashed.
deltanews.tv

Impossible Quiz: Week 5 — Texas A&M

On the heels of its upset of then-No. 1 Alabama this past Saturday, No. 21 Texas A&M brings some juice to this Saturday's matchup with Missouri at Memorial Stadium. Before MU takes on the Aggies, put your knowledge of the Tigers' opponents to the test with our Impossible Quiz.
deltanews.tv

Mark Edwards: Sometimes losses are just part of Saban’s process

For a guy who doesn't lose much, Nick Saban does it really well. Seriously, it's textbook. If you want to study the best way to handle a loss, watch Saban. Maybe it's easier for him because sometimes it seems like Alabama loses less often than the Braves win pennants. No...
deltanews.tv

College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:. (Besides the Huskers, of course) No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas: Pokes are getting it down with defense. The Horns will be steaming after letting the OU game slip away.
deltanews.tv

Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his weekly news conference

Arizona, now riding an 18-game losing streak, remains winless to begin the Jedd Fisch era, and now the Wildcats turn their focus to a Friday night showdown with the Washington Huskies at Arizona Stadium. Fisch announced during his Monday news conference that quarterback Gunner Cruz is out for the season...
deltanews.tv

J.J. Watt — Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals remained the only undefeated team in the NFL and former Badgers defensive end J.J. Watt was instrumental in the win. He had five tackles and a strip-sack on Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield that Arizona recovered. Watt faces his former team, the Houston Texans, for the first time...
