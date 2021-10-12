It’s National Farmer’s Day. A Big “Thank You” to Montana Farmers

Back in the day, Boise, Idaho was usually on these types of lists: "most affordable metros in the U.S." How far removed are we now?. We've all noticed that the Treasure Valley is no longer a cheap place to live. In fact, my rent went up by a hundred dollars when my lease is up and in a few months, I'm afraid that will happen again. But it's not just rent or mortgage costs that come into play when you're talking about the most affordable places to live. You also have to consider variables like state taxes, cost of groceries, gas prices, the cost to get a haircut (yes, seriously, that's weighed in on these things) and many others. Back in the day, the Treasure Valley certainly was a secret treasure, but in 2021, it's a secret no more!

