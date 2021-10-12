It’s National Farmer’s Day. A Big “Thank You” to Montana Farmers
It feels like our Montana farmers should get more than just one day of recognition. After all, agriculture remains one of the major economic contributors in Big Sky Country. The Montana Department of Agriculture notes that ag is a $4.6 billion industry in the state. Farms and ranches cover 58 million acres, with approximately 26,900 operators growing crops, raising livestock, or (usually) a little bit of both.mooseradio.com
