Toledo, OH

Long haul trucker pleads guilty to sexually exploiting minor

By Ellie Buerk
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago
A North Carolina-based long haul trucker pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Toledo to sexually exploiting a minor, according to court documents.

Raymond T. Jordan, 39, was federally indicted in May, 2020, on charges of sexually exploiting a minor and possession of child pornography.

He was arrested Sept. 28, 2020, in Texas.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation charge before Senior U.S. District Judge James Carr.

“These are always real hard cases for everyone involved,” Jordan’s Maumee-based attorney, Charles Boss, said, declining further comment.

Between September, 2019, and January, 2020, Jordan sexually exploited a female runaway from California who was 17 years old at the time. From March, 2015, to January, 2020, Jordan also was in possession of several videos of minors involved in sex acts, according to the indictment.

On Jan. 15, 2020, Jordan was driving a tractor-trailer on I-80 when troopers pulled him over for a marked lane violation. During the traffic stop, troopers reported that Jordan appeared “very nervous.” They noticed a young girl in the semi, whom Jordan initially identified as his girlfriend.

Upon further investigation, officials discovered Jordan in possession of a video of the 17-year-old girl performing sexual acts on him. They also found nude photos of her dating to August, 2019, the complaint states.

More than 20 electronic devices were seized from Jordan’s tractor-trailer.

The state patrol’s computer crimes unit unveiled several videos, including some depicting sex acts involving infants, toddlers, and children under the age of 10, according to the criminal complaint.

Jordan is to be sentenced Jan. 25 by Judge Carr.

