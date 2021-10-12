CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pevely, MO

Gary Dale Douglas, 72, Pevely

myleaderpaper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Dale Douglas, 72, of Pevely died Oct. 10, 2021, at his home. Mr. Douglas had worked as a financial planner at A.L. Williams and was an ordained minister, attending Impact Church of Festus. He was a member of the Festus-Crystal City Conservation Club and enjoyed motorcycle riding, fishing, golf, baseball, bowling, music and art. Born Aug. 7, 1949, in Bonne Terre, she was the daughter of the late William Franklin and Mayme (Worley) Douglas.

www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pevely, MO
Obituaries
City
Hillsboro, MO
City
Ava, MO
Crystal City, MO
Obituaries
City
Salem, MO
City
Crystal City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
State
Virginia State
Festus, MO
Obituaries
City
Festus, MO
City
Pevely, MO
CNN

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

(CNN) — The apparent human remains authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the family attorney told CNN. Authorities found a backpack and a notebook they believe belong to Laundrie, 23, near the suspected remains while they were searching in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Franklin
Person
Ashley

Comments / 0

Community Policy