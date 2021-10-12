Blockchain.com introduces Bitcoin margin trading, boosting user convenience
Blockchain.com rolls out margin trading on its platform. The option will be available for most countries worldwide, dealing with increasing demand. Blockchain.com crypto exchange announced the launch of margin trading on its platform on October 12. As per the announcement, margin trading has been a highly sought-after feature by users globally. On that account, the platform wished to widen the convenience of its services through the component.www.cryptopolitan.com
Comments / 0