Hispanic Heritage Month: Latinx Films to Watch
Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month began on September 15, coinciding with the independence days of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica, and lasts through October 15, allowing the independence days of Mexico, Chile, and Belize to all fall within the celebratory month. Lyndon B. Johnson initiated the celebration as a way to celebrate the Latino identity in the United States; a recognition of the massive immigrant population from Latin America, and an acknowledgement that the Latino identity is inextricably linked to the American identity.bcgavel.com
