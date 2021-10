If you're looking to ditch your lighter strands and go dark — or simply refresh your current raven shade — we understand that the idea of pulling off a DIY black hair dye job can be intimidating. But it shouldn't be! Nowadays, at-home hair color is easier than ever to use, and it allows you to experiment with different hair color trends, like black, for a fraction of the price of a salon visit. Most drugstore dyes are now designed to keep color vibrant for weeks — through heat styling and multiple washes — and also come with a conditioner to keep your hair nourished and shiny.

