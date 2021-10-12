Graduate Business Development Consultant

(Corporate Graduate Sales Academy x8 )

£24k basic salary

Up to £40K on Target Earnings + Use of Pool Car + Corporate Benefits + Incentives

Norfolk

Celsius Graduate Recruitment are delighted and honoured to be exclusively representing this £3.5 Billion global conglomerate.

Following a merger with another organisation of a similar dimension, our client have now become a world leader in their industry.

Huge changes over the last three years have catapulted this multilevel service provider onto achieving amazing results and they are now embarking on their next phase of UK expansion.

They will be looking to recruit eight highly motivated, ambitious graduates to embark on their new 12 month “Graduate Sales Academy”.

You will already have made the conscious decision to forge a career in business to business sales.

You will be keen to have control of your earnings

You will want to build a career within a Global Corporate Entity

You will want to be challenged and targeted

You will want to be developed and trained in a professional and structured environment

Our client are specialists and world leaders in multilevel service hygiene, textile and facilities services.

Your role will be to build upon the first class reputation the company already enjoy within this industry.

You will be developing new accounts and business within your own designated territory. Full support and structures are in place combined with a comprehensive and accredited 12 month training programme developed specifically for graduates.

If you are passionate about sales and want a successful career in a corporate organisation then this could be the ideal role for you!

To find out more about this career and this amazing new client and want the opportunity to go forward into the selection process then please get in touch ASAP by email at –

apply@celsiusrecruitment.co.uk

To find out more about this career and this amazing new client and want the opportunity to go forward into the selection process then submit your application ASAP!