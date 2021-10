The Los Angeles Clippers selected Terance Mann with the 48th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. It was the team’s second pick of the night behind 27th overall pick Mfiondu Kabengele, who was Mann’s teammate at Florida State. When selecting late in the draft, teams are mostly banking on the strength of their player development staff, but also just getting lucky and striking gold. The Clippers were able to do both.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO