Jessica Chastain dons pink jumpsuit and $775 Louboutins in NYC as affectionate co-star Oscar Isaac plants a big kiss on her

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
 7 days ago

Two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain reunited with her affectionate onscreen leading man Oscar Isaac at ABC Broadcast Center in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old Sacramento native wore a pink belted jumpsuit with $775 Christian Louboutin 'Hot Chick' scalloped pumps selected by stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

Hairstylist Renato Campora coiffed Jessica's blown out red locks and make-up artist Kristofer Buckle made sure she was ready for her close-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FD5AN_0cPAojs700
PDA alert! Two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain reunited with her affectionate onscreen leading man Oscar Isaac at ABC Broadcast Center in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday

And the Guatemalan-born, Miami-raised 42-year-old rocked a brown leather jacket, matching Oxfords, a white button-up, and khakis selected by stylist Jason Bolden.

The Juilliard grads were said to be pre-taping a segment for The View, as they were not scheduled guests on Tuesday's episode.

Chastain and Isaac (born Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada) made sure to sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans behind a barracade on the sidewalk.

Much ado has been made over the palpable chemistry between Oscar and The Eyes of Tammy Faye star, who both have two children with their respective spouses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUA7K_0cPAojs700
La vie en rose! The 44-year-old Sacramento native wore a pink belted jumpsuit with $775 Christian Louboutin 'Hot Chick' scalloped pumps selected by stylist Elizabeth Stewart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oayxK_0cPAojs700

Flashing her wedding ring: Hairstylist Renato Campora coiffed Jessica's blown out red locks and make-up artist Kristofer Buckle made sure she was ready for her close-up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uNaz_0cPAojs700
Hello! The Guatemalan-born, Miami-raised 42-year-old rocked a brown leather jacket, matching Oxfords, a white button-up, and khakis selected by stylist Jason Bolden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgAd7_0cPAojs700
Mysterious: The Juilliard grads were said to be pre-taping a segment for The View, as they were not scheduled guests on Tuesday's episode

Eyebrows raised when The Addams Family 2 star erotically breathed in the aroma of Jessica's armpit while on the red carpet at the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 4.

Chastain and Isaac executive produced and starred as Mira Phillips and Jonathan Levi in the five-episode miniseries Scenes from a Marriage, which concluded Sunday on HBO.

Hagai Levi's gender-swapped remake of Ingmar Bergman's 1973 miniseries has an 85% critic approval rating and a 68% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The acting duo previously played a law-breaking married couple in J.C. Chandor's 1981 Manhattan-set action crime drama A Most Violent Year in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZGbV_0cPAojs700
Greeting their public: Chastain and Isaac (born Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada) made sure to sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans behind a barracade on the sidewalk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3MUW_0cPAojs700
Intimate: Much ado has been made over the palpable chemistry between Oscar and The Eyes of Tammy Faye star, who both have two children with their respective spouses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICQgV_0cPAojs700
Viral moment! Eyebrows raised when The Addams Family 2 star erotically breathed in the aroma of Jessica's armpit while on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on September 4 

'I knew I was going to be okay because of Oscar because we have such a history together. I just saw it all unfold,' Jessica said during the MOMA screening on Sunday.

'We have a way of working; it feels sometimes like we're playing the same character. My agent said that at one point. It's like it's not two different characters. It's like it's one character and the character's marriage. So I just knew because of that it's going to be easy to draw from.'

Oscar added: 'I immediately felt like if I was gonna do this, the person I wanted to do it with was Jessica because of our history and just the way that we work and the nature of it. Trust is so important.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EePkz_0cPAojs700
Concluded Sunday on HBO! Chastain and Isaac executive produced and starred as Mira Phillips and Jonathan Levi in the five-episode miniseries Scenes from a Marriage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lalz1_0cPAojs700
'We have such a history together': The acting duo previously played a law-breaking married couple in J.C. Chandor's 1981 Manhattan-set action crime drama A Most Violent Year in 2014

IN THIS ARTICLE
