For me, the biggest stumbling block to going vegan as a Korean was kimchi. How does one make kimchi without fish sauce? The truth is, kimchi tastes just as good without fish sauce if it’s done right. While fish sauce provides some flavor, it also facilitates fermentation. So, the trick to making kimchi without fish sauce is extra time. When I was playing around with my kimchi recipes, I came up with my own “fishy” sauce to add that subtle umami punch. Like regular fish sauce, a little goes a long way, so use with caution!

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO