Rayonier Stock – Investing in Housing Demand Remains Strong

By Pete Johnson
investmentu.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe housing market is still going strong, and one way investors can play it is through Rayonier Timber stock. The timberland company is based in the southern U.S., one of the strongest markets for housing. On top of this, Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) is the second largest timberland REIT with around 2.7 million acres.

#Housing Demand#Stocks#Housing Starts#Rayonier Stock#Rayonier Timber#Rayonier Inc#Ryn#Reit#Southern Timber#Pacific Northwest Timber#New Zealand Timber
