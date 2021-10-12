CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Incendiary devices at home of suspect in missing woman case

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDYVIILLE, Mo. (AP) — Springfield fire officials say two incendiary devices were found at the home of a suspect in the disappearance of a woman who reportedly was locked in a cage at the house. The house rented by 58-year-old James Phelps burned to the ground on Oct. 4. Springfield fire officials said bomb squad investigators found devices in a mortar tube covered by a balloon at the home in Dallas County. Both had trip wires. Phelps and 56-year-old Timothy Norton are charged with first-degree kidnapping in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater. who has not been seen since July. Court documents say law enforcement has evidence Rainwater was held in a cage on Phelps’ property before she disappeared.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

3 charged after 21-year-old woman found dismembered

Three Missouri residents have been charged after investigators found human remains on their property while searching for a missing 21-year-old woman, authorities said. Boillnger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham said the investigation began after the Illinois family of Brianna Roberts reported her missing on Thursday. Investigators say that Kaitlyn Morgan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

‘Booby-trapped’ home where missing woman was locked in cage burns down

The Missouri home where a man allegedly kept a missing woman locked in a cage has mysteriously burned down after being booby-trapped, sheriff’s officials say. James Phelps, 58, and his co-defendant, Timothy Norton, 56, have been in a Dallas County jail since mid-September after they were charged with kidnapping 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Phelps
Tulsa World

One of two men charged with murdering man at homeless camp found guilty, sentenced to life

One of two men charged with the killing of a man at a homeless encampment in north Tulsa last year has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Jason Enrique Arce, 39, was sentenced last week to life in prison with the possibility of parole in the fatal shooting of Mark Clifford Lake — a man described by friends as a “good-hearted guy“ — in a field near Sheridan Road and Interstate 244 in August 2020.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Incendiary#Windyviille#Ap
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Convicted Of Felony Murder, Gang-Related Charges In Killing Of Bartender Sebastian Dvorak

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A jury convicted 21-year-old Malik Mungo of first-degree felony murder, robbery and gang-related charges in the death of Sebastian Dvorak, a popular bartender who was killed four years ago in Canton while walking home after celebrating his 27th birthday, Attorney General Brian Frosh said Tuesday. According to Frosh’s office, the jury heard testimony that Mungo, who was 16 at the time of the murder, had Dvorak’s cell phone and Nintendo Switch shortly after Dvorak was robbed and shot in the chest in the 2500 block of Boston Street on June 13, 2017. Under Maryland law, felony murder charges can...
BALTIMORE, MD
CrimeOnline

Cassidy Rainwater: 2 Devices Attached to Tripwires Found at Burned-down Home of Woman’s Suspected Kidnapper

Missouri authorities said they located two incendiary devices at the burned-at home of one of two suspects charged with kidnapping a missing woman. James Phelps, 58, was in custody when his Lebanon home burned to the ground last week. A Springfield Fire Department report stated that the bomb squad discovered two suspicious devices on Phelps’ property — both of which were attached to a tripwire, according to the Springfield News-Leader.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

‘You Will Die:’ Jovan McPherson Charged With Shooting CPD Officer, Kidnapping Woman In Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — “You will die” – that was the message captured on police body camera moments before a 23-year-old Elgin man shot a Chicago Police officer in the face, prosecutors said. The injury could very easily have been fatal. The suspect, Jovan McPherson, has been charged with attempted murder and several other felonies in the shooting of the Chicago Police officer Monday afternoon, after prosecutors said he first he kidnapped a woman in Lincoln Park. McPherson is charged with one count of attempted murder, two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery, one felony count...
CHICAGO, IL
fourstateshomepage.com

Missing woman case; Fire at residence where she was pictured in a cage, determined arson by state investigators

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri State Fire Marshal report has classified the fire at the property where Cassidy Rainwater allegedly was kidnapped as arson. According to the incident report, the incident is labeled as second-degree arson. The report also says around $40,000 was lost from the fire, and the classification is undetermined and criminal.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS San Francisco

Hayward Officer Stops Road Rage Incident; 2 Suspects Armed with Gun, Baseball Bat Arrested

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A Hayward police motorcycle officer last week stepped in to stop a road rage incident near a high school last week where two suspects armed with a handgun and a baseball bat were arrested, authorities said. Hayward police offered some details about the incident on its social media accounts on Monday, saying it happened on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Road Rage Incident Interrupted by Motorcycle Officer – Suspects Armed with Handgun and Bat Arrested Click the link below to read more:https://t.co/TVr3YBEPPb pic.twitter.com/nLzDVrUDCy — HaywardPD (@HaywardPD) October 18, 2021 According to the posts on Facebook and Instagram, the officer was riding northbound Hesperian...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS Philly

Trial Of Maurice Hill, Man Accused Of Shooting 6 Philadelphia Police Officers During 2019 Standoff, Moved To 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new trial date has been set for the suspect in the worst mass shooting of Philadelphia police officers in city history. Maurice Hill, 38, faces dozens of charges of attempted murder. Six officers were shot during a seven-hour standoff on Aug. 14, 2019, in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section. Hill also faces 62 attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting at 62 other officers on the scene. Officers were serving a narcotics warrant when Hill allegedly opened fire. He then barricaded himself inside with a handgun and a military-style AR-15 rifle. At one point during the barricade, two officers were trapped inside the home with Hill.     The standoff between Hill and police lasted several hours until officers used tear gas to get him out of the house.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WRDW-TV

Burke County deputies arrest man sought in missing-woman case

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has taken into custody a man who was named as a person of interest in the search for 41-year-old Deidre Annette Reid, who was reported missing from Pageland, S.C. Emanuel Bedford, who’s from Burke County, is listed as a person of interest...
BURKE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy