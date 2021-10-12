Incendiary devices at home of suspect in missing woman case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new trial date has been set for the suspect in the worst mass shooting of Philadelphia police officers in city history. Maurice Hill, 38, faces dozens of charges of attempted murder. Six officers were shot during a seven-hour standoff on Aug. 14, 2019, in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section. Hill also faces 62 attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting at 62 other officers on the scene. Officers were serving a narcotics warrant when Hill allegedly opened fire. He then barricaded himself inside with a handgun and a military-style AR-15 rifle. At one point during the barricade, two officers were trapped inside the home with Hill. The standoff between Hill and police lasted several hours until officers used tear gas to get him out of the house.

