Protests

Hairdresser linked to QAnon to be jailed for Capitol rioting

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indiana hairdresser linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory has been sentenced to 14 days in jail and 60 hours of community service for joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Federal prosecutors have cited Dona Sue Bissey’s online support for QAnon. But the federal judge who sentenced her on Tuesday said it was for her actions, not her beliefs. Over 630 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. An Associated Press review of court records found that authorities have connected at least 27 of them to QAnon, which centers on the baseless belief that former President Donald Trump was secretly fighting a Satan-worshipping, child sex-trafficking cabal.

HuffingtonPost

FBI Arrests 'Airhead' Mother-Son Team Who Raided Pelosi's Office During Capitol Attack

The FBI has arrested a mother-and-son duo accused of entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol after the pair were successfully identified by online sleuths. Maryann Mooney-Rondon and Rafael Rondon were arrested on Friday, a law enforcement official told HuffPost. The two...
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
WHAS11

Kentucky man sentenced in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Editor's Note: The video above initially aired Jan. 15, 2021. A Kentucky man has been sentenced in connection to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Documents from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia shows a recommended sentence for Robert Bauer.
The Independent

Woman jailed for role in Capitol riot she called ‘best day ever’

An unvaccinated Capitol rioter who pleaded with a judge not to send her to jail because she was afraid of getting Covid-19 has been sentenced to 14 days behind bars.QAnon-supporting hairdresser Donna Sue Bissey, 53, pleaded guilty in July to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months’ imprisonment.According to the Department of Justice, authorities were tipped off after Bissey and her friend Anna Morgan-Lloyd posted photos on Facebook from inside the Capitol building.One photo showed the pair had a caption which read “Inside Capitol Building.”Bissey commented under the photo...
The Independent

Some defendants charged in Capitol riots are choosing to represent themselves

A number of accused rioters from 6 January are reportedly choosing to represent themselves in court, ahead of hundreds of trials in the probe. At least five of those who have so far faced trial have represented themselves, The Associated Press reported on Sunday, and are among 640 or more who have been accused of rioting on the US Capitol. The defendants are able to do so though a longtime component of the US Constitution, also known as the sixth amendment, allowing self representation in court. However, legal analysts and attorneys have warned that it will lead to alleged...
Laredo Morning Times

Midland woman pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

Midlander Jenny Cudd has pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge related to her participation in riots at the U.S. Capitol building as part of a plea deal with the federal government. Cudd pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds during a hearing with Washington, D.C....
PUBLIC SAFETY

