Wichita, KS

Wichita passes ordinance aimed at banning discrimination

By associatedpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita City Council has passed an ordinance aimed at banning discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations. The Wichita Eagle reports that after four months of delays, the council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to approve the measure. Council member Jeff Blubaugh cast the lone dissenting vote. Council members rejected a proposed exemption that would have allowed religious groups to fire or refuse to hire LGBTQ individuals. The measure seeks to prohibit discrimination based on age, color, disability, familial status, gender identity, genetic information, national origin or ancestry, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, citizenship, veteran status or any other factor protected by law. The city will begin accepting complaints under the ordinance on Jan. 1.

#Race#Ap#The Wichita City Council#Wichita Eagle#Lgbtq
