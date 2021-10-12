CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Hairdresser linked to QAnon to be jailed for Capitol rioting

By associatedpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indiana hairdresser linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory has been sentenced to 14 days in jail and 60 hours of community service for joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Federal prosecutors have cited Dona Sue Bissey’s online support for QAnon. But the federal judge who sentenced her on Tuesday said it was for her actions, not her beliefs. Over 630 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. An Associated Press review of court records found that authorities have connected at least 27 of them to QAnon, which centers on the baseless belief that former President Donald Trump was secretly fighting a Satan-worshipping, child sex-trafficking cabal.

Sassafras T☕️
7d ago

LOCK HER UP🗝, LOCK HER UP🗝, LOCK HER UP 🗝… unlike when they shouted this with glee for Mrs. Clinton.. it 🪃 🪃🪃🪃🪃back to them!! 😉😝😛

Dave!
6d ago

Continue to track them down, arrest and prosecute daily!! I always wish many of these folks would come to realize how misguided and wrong they were leading up to Jan 6th and beyond. However, too many have continued to confirm either through mental illness, unchecked anger, cults, racism and war mongering, they aren't getting it. They are the villians due to their own actions!! Yet they keep referring to themselves as "patriots". They don't know the meaning of the word. Very little remorse is ever shown except once they're caught and the weight of a sentence is before them. That's remorse for being caught. Loosing their employment, relationships, families and freedoms. The "false prophet" they idolize is not coming to their rescue as they believed. So, yes, keep up the arrest and prosecutions daily and less leniency on sentencing! USA!! USA!! USA!!

judy van coevering
7d ago

and the list goes on.... lock her up!!! jail should be a nice little vacay...

WUSA

Former police officer pleads guilty in Capitol riots after not clearing deleted photos from inside Capitol off his phone

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A former Houston Police officer pleaded guilty Monday for his involvement in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. Tam Dinh Pham, 49, pleaded guilty to the petty misdemeanor offense of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol Building. Three other criminal charges were dropped by the Department of Justice as part of the plea agreement.
The Independent

Capitol rioter who tased officer says he had Trump’s ‘authorisation’

The legal team of a Trump supporter who tased DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone during the 6 January insurrection has claimed that he was “acting upon” former President Donald Trump’s “authorisation”. A transcript from an FBI interview with the defendant measuring 195 pages indicates that he became radicalised by listening to Infowars host Alex Jones. Daniel Rodriguez, who said he has volunteered for the Trump campaign, is one of the multiple people alleged to have committed crimes in connection with the attack on Mr Fanone. Mr Rodriguez’s legal representatives have notified the court that they “may” use a...
The Independent

FBI had informant among Capitol riot crowd, report says

An FBI informant was reportedly among the 6 January rioters, and passed on real-time updates to his handler as the mob stormed the US Capitol seeking to disrupt the official certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win.The New York Times reported a member of the far-right Proud Boys militia who was among the thousands to take part in the deadly riot was texting an FBI agent throughout the day.The informant is identified only as belonging to a Midwest chapter of the group.According to the report, the informant was unaware in advance that the group would attempt to break into the...
floridianpress.com

Matt Gaetz Claims FBI Participated in January 6th Riot

US Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) continues to claim that the FBI participated in the January 6th riot at the US Capitol, a full 9 months after the event. In a recent Tweet, Rep. Matt Gaetz called the events of Janury 6th, 2021 “the political cudgel in America used against the Silent Majority,” a sentiment many Republican voters would agree with after a select committee and comparisons between 1/6/21 and 9/11/01.
