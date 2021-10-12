CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Importance of Better Latine Representation

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article♪♪♪ -The first time I remember seeing Latinos on screen was 'Selena.'. Watching J.Lo, Edward James Olmos was, like, beautiful. -The name that really sticks out more than anyone is Raúl Juliá. -She moves me not -- or not removes at least affection's edge in me -- were she as rough as all the swelling Adriatic seas.

GreenwichTime

Eva Longoria on Building a Power Pipeline For Latinas: "I Hate When People Say the Talent Is Not Out There"

Once Eva Longoria became famous for starring in the TV show Desperate Housewives, she also became overwhelmed with pleas for her charitable support. “I was getting, like, 1,000 requests a week for, you know, dolphins in Japan and AIDS in Africa and sex trafficking in Thailand,” she says. “All of that is important to fix, right? But I learned quickly, I couldn’t do everything. And I wanted to stand for something.” A mentor pushed her to define where she wanted to make the most impact, and she realized it was in helping the Latina community. She didn’t want to just highlight the barriers women like her have faced; instead, she wanted to zero in on the ways they overcame. “How do we repeat success?” she says.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Bowen Yang Isn’t Here to Check a Box for Representation

For our annual “The Originals” issue, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. Read all of this year’s interviews here. In the past three years, you went from doing stand-up in New York City to...
CELEBRITIES
People

JAY-Z on Importance of Representation and Black History in Upcoming Western The Harder They Fall

JAY-Z is stressing the importance of learning Black history ahead of his upcoming film, The Harder They Fall. On Wednesday, the 51-year-old rapper and entrepreneur spoke to Entertainment Tonight about co-producing the action-packed Western movie during a special screening of the project in Los Angeles. JAY-Z explained that he's hoping his film — which features an all-Black cast — can show the importance of representation.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Nava
Person
J Lo
Person
Freddie Prinze
Person
Molière
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Selena
Variety

Best-Selling Celebrity Memoirs: Billy Porter Joins the Ranks

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Some people’s lives are so extraordinary it would feel remiss not to memorialize their stories on the page. When it has a real-life Hollywood ending, even better. Some of the most captivating celebrity memoirs have been published in the last couple of years, with many making their way to the top of dozens of best-seller lists. The latest to join the ranks is Billy Porter’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Education Came From the Giants at NBC

Entertainment mogul Byron Allen’s résumé lists Fairfax High and USC as the Los Angeles educational institutions of his formative years. Not to diminish their importance, when you hear Allen describing his youthful days when his single mother “couldn’t afford daycare” and plopped young Byron down at NBC where she worked, it’s quickly obvious that Allen had the world’s greatest showbiz teachers in the halls of a network television production center. The list of mentors Allen encountered and learned from at an early age includes Bob Hope, Johnny Carson, Freddie Prinze, Flip Wilson, Redd Foxx, George Burns and Dean Martin. “As a...
EDUCATION
Variety

How Riz Ahmed Shattered Stereotypes to Become Hollywood’s Most Exciting New Leading Man

As Jennifer Aniston knows, a good haircut can make your career in Hollywood. But in Riz Ahmed’s case, so can a bad one. At age 22, the actor-producer-rapper fell victim to a “horrific bowl cut,” he recalls to Variety. In his arts program at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London, the students deconstructed Shakespeare by day and hustled for acting jobs at night. “We were still doing headshots at drama school, so everyone was making sure they looked good,” he says. “I turn up with this hair and ended up looking like one of the Tipton Three. When...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
@wearemitu

TikTok Star Tally Dilbert Is Speaking Out About Why Afro-Latinos Need Better Representation

Afro-Latinos are so often marginalized in the United States and throughout Latin America, both by white people and within their own Latinx communities. But Afro-Latinos make up major portions of the populations throughout Latin America; from Brazil where nearly 50% of Brazilians are of African descent to the Caribbean, where Cuba is home to nearly 4 million Cubans of African descent.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sing 2’ Set for AFI Fest World Premiere

Round up the chorus, Sing 2 will be making music at AFI Fest. The Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures sequel has just been added to the Los Angeles festival’s lineup and is scheduled to have its world premiere on Nov. 14 at TCL Chinese Theatre. The animated film features the voice talents of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric André and Chelsea Peretti. The story follows Buster Moon (McConaughey) and a cast of performers as they prepare to launch a dazzling stage show in the glamorous entertainment capital of the world, Redshore City. In doing so, they attempt to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star — played by global music icon nominee Bono — to join the festivities. Sing 2, which features more than 40 contemporary and classic songs, hits theaters Dec. 22. It was written and directed by Garth Jennings and produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri alongside Janet Healy and Paul Ashdown with music by Joby Talbot. AFI Fest runs Nov. 10-14, opening with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick…BOOM! and closing with Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Will Smith-starrer King Richard. The full lineup can be found here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Adam McKay to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)

After a year away because of the pandemic, the Oscar Wilde Awards is set to return in March with director, producer and Oscar-winning writer Adam McKay unveiled Wednesday as the event’s first honoree. J.J. Abrams will be back to emcee on March 24 — the Thursday before the Academy Awards — at his Bad Robot production headquarters in Santa Monica. The fun-loving Oscar Wilde bash celebrates the work of those from Ireland — and some who are not — who contribute to film, television and music. McKay, 53, was born in Denver and raised in Philadelphia. “Of course he’s Irish,” Trina Vargo, founder...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES

