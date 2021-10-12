Boxed Culverts Coming For Three Rural Bridges In Christian County

In an effort to improve safety and drainage in certain areas, three rural bridges just outside of Hopkinsville are targets to be replaced with boxed culverts. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court, magistrates unanimously approved the authorization of Judge-Executive Steve Tribble to sign a memorandum of agreement and draft resolution for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s “Bridge Program” — which offers 80 percent cost relief to projects roughly 20 feet in size or less.