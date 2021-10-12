CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Christian County, KY

Boxed Culverts Coming For Three Rural Bridges In Christian County

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to improve safety and drainage in certain areas, three rural bridges just outside of Hopkinsville are targets to be replaced with boxed culverts. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court, magistrates unanimously approved the authorization of Judge-Executive Steve Tribble to sign a memorandum of agreement and draft resolution for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s “Bridge Program” — which offers 80 percent cost relief to projects roughly 20 feet in size or less.

www.whvoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal grand jury indicts Nebraska GOP lawmaker

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) for allegedly concealing information and making false statements to authorities investigating illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry has been charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Traffic
Christian County, KY
Government
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Hopkinsville, KY
Traffic
County
Christian County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culverts#Bridge Program#Fork Elementary School#The Old Edwards Mill Road

Comments / 0

Community Policy