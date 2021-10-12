Ember: Console Edition Review

AIAIAI is a brand that should need no introduction. Since their initial inception, they have more or less turned the DJ headphone market on its head with their revolutionary modular design. Over the years, the brand has released various additions to the TMA-2 lineup, including various drivers, headbands, and ear pads, which have generally been more geared towards DJs and casual listeners. With such a great and versatile project, it seemed only a matter of time until they turned their sites to the producer and studio space, and as such, they recently unveiled their new studio editions, the TMA-2 Studio and Studio XE. In this review, we'll be taking a look at both products, comparing their differences and how they actually hold up when put to work.

