CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ember: Console Edition Review

By Gareth Brierley
thexboxhub.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI often think of all the RPG characters I’ve created over time. What’s happened to all those characters I’ve named, styled, and leveled up to the max? Are they lost in a sort of gaming heaven waiting for me to join them? But that said, whilst the amount of fighter builds I’ve created is beyond comprehension, I’ve rarely bothered for the life of a mage. In Ember: Console Edition though, the choice isn’t as varied or as complicated as many other games from the genre, and that means we need not worry about the fate of our creations. We do however have to be concerned about the strange adventures that lay in wait.

www.thexboxhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Far Cry 6: Complete Console & PC Performance Review

Far Cry 6 release is here on PS5 Xbox Series X, Series S, PC, PS4, Pro, X1X, and the old Xbox One. All are covered here in a huge technical deep dive. Ubisoft's long running Far Cry series now offers 60fps on consoles, a HD texture pack and even Ray Traced on PC. So join IGN as we go under cover on 9 versions including the Day 1 patch and give you the scoop on where is the best place to play.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Priest Simulator confirmed for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

Ultimate Games love a simulator, and on the back of a variety of other options like Farm Mechanic Simulator, comes the confirmation that Priest Simulator will be coming to PC and consoles. Yeah, we’re not sure exactly what we’ll find in Priest Simulator either, but Ultimate Games are promising it...
VIDEO GAMES
magneticmag.com

Review: AIAIAI TMA-2 Studio Edition

AIAIAI is a brand that should need no introduction. Since their initial inception, they have more or less turned the DJ headphone market on its head with their revolutionary modular design. Over the years, the brand has released various additions to the TMA-2 lineup, including various drivers, headbands, and ear pads, which have generally been more geared towards DJs and casual listeners. With such a great and versatile project, it seemed only a matter of time until they turned their sites to the producer and studio space, and as such, they recently unveiled their new studio editions, the TMA-2 Studio and Studio XE. In this review, we'll be taking a look at both products, comparing their differences and how they actually hold up when put to work.
ELECTRONICS
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Welcome to the Skin Store for Rust Console Edition

The Skin Store for Rust Console Edition is finally here! October 7 marks the release of our first content update, adding to the game new monuments and the possibility to customize the way you look via our exciting cosmetic shop!. Skins will be available in bundles centered around a specific...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Cons#Embers#Xbox One#Lightbringers
heypoorplayer.com

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition Review (PS4)

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition Review: Gollop Returns on Glorious Form. As you would expect from a turn-based strategy game with Julian Gollop’s name attached to it, Phoenix Point is tough as nails, but also provides plenty of thrills and even manages to innovate upon the tried and tested formula he established years ago. Having released initially on PC back in 2019, console players now have the chance to jump into Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition (which I’ll just refer to as “Phoenix Point”), with the added benefit of balance tweaks and all the additional content added since the initial PC release.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 Steam Edition Is a Great Retro Collection, but it’s Missing a Favorite

I think I might be in love with a retro handheld I’ve never had a chance to actually play. And that’s what’s so great about the Neo Geo Pocket Color Collection Vol. 1. It lets you play these retro games without owning original hardware. Sure, it’s just not the same without holding that tiny console in your hand, feeling the clicky joystick, but if you don’t want to dish out collector money, you can play these handheld titles from yesteryear right from your computer.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
thexboxhub.com

Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition Review

God is dead. Humans have killed God, of course, leaving them for dead in the desert. But rather than open up like a pinata of riches and power, the innards of God have spilled out as Corruption. The world has gone dark and terrible, eldritch beasts have grown from that Corruption and humanity is all but doomed. But Hunters have also been born from that ichor too, and they’re Van Helsing-like assassins who banish demons with a snap of their fingers.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Rust Console Edition update 1.07 is full of fixes

Rust Console Edition developer, Double Eleven, has rolled out update 1.07. This latest patch is now live on PS4 and Xbox One – you’ll need to download and install it to access online features. New content will appear in-game with the arrival of three new monuments including the Train Yard,...
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Times

‘Free Guy: Ultimate Collector’s Edition’ 4K Ultra HD movie review

Director Shawn Levy‘s clever merging of video gaming and real-world hijinks moves from a successful run in theaters and Disney+ to 4K disc in Free Guy: Ultimate Collector’s Edition (Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment, not rated, 2.39:1 aspect ratio, 114 minutes, $49.95). The entertaining story introduces the non-playable character Guy...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

WIN Xbox Game Code or Xbox Live Credit

TheXboxHub has been around since 2013, and in that time millions of visitors have enjoyed our honest Xbox reviews, our bang-up-to-date Xbox news, and a whole ton of Xbox opinions. Today though we are celebrating a couple of things – rather big milestones for our Youtube channel and our podcast. What better way to celebrate than by giving away some Xbox game codes and Xbox Live Credit?
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Revealed for PC & Consoles

Rockstar Games has finally revealed Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X| S. The short-but-sweet teaser announcement simply reveals that the three-game bundle—which contains remastered versions of Grand Theft...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless Champion Edition review

The Sabre RGB Pro is fine. It is a wireless gaming mouse with good specs that’s a little uncomfortable. The buttons feel nice, and it charges quickly. But we don’t know many people who can take advantage of its 26,000 DPI. But if you are someone who could use that – go for it. Because that’s easily the most impressive part of this mouse.
ELECTRONICS
TrustedReviews

Gaggia Classic 30 Year Limited Edition Review

Well built and simple to use, the Gaggia Classic 30 Year Limited Edition is a true celebration of this well-known coffee machine. With this model you get quality espresso and excellent milk frothing, combined with a true statement piece. As far as mid-range manual machines go, this is truly an excellent choice.
LIFESTYLE
thenerdstash.com

Geek Fuel Review: Strike Force Edition

Geek Fuel: Strike Force Edition was released in August 2021 and, as always, it brought another fun-filled box of goodies to our mailbox! As promised, it contained an exclusive t-shirt, limited edition figurine, and other cool stuff! We are always excited to see this on our doorstep each month!. Let’s...
TECHNOLOGY
thexboxhub.com

Joe & Mac return as Caveman Ninja prepares to release on PC and console

Now there’s a name or two we haven’t heard of for a while! But if you can remember back a good few decades, you’ll no doubt have fond memories of Joe & Mac. Well, reminisce no more as Microids have announced the return of the iconic Joe & Mac franchise with Caveman Ninja for PC and console.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Review: Nintendo Switch OLED is a boon to handheld users but skippable as a home console update

Even at the best of times it can be hard to tell what Nintendo’s hardware strategy is, or whether there is indeed a strategy at all. The $350 Switch OLED provides a perfect example of this: At a time when rivals Sony and Microsoft are striving to show that their next-gen console is the most powerful, Nintendo releases an almost identical version of a console that was underpowered when it came out five years ago. Is it faltering? Or is it just that confident?
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition Discs Heading To Next-Gen Consoles

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition Physical Discs Will Be Hitting Next-Gen Consoles In November. The Borderlands franchise by Gearbox Software is one of the most gun games around, as players fight off enemies while grinding and gathering some cool loot. Borderlands 3 release in 2016 and has had constant updates and even re-releases since then. As a result, Borderlands 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition’s physical discs will be available from November 12th in select regions for a limited time. The Ultimate Edition is special to the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy