Carl von Clausewitz on grocery shopping

INDIANAPOLIS–The way many Americans shop for groceries has drastically changed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. That change looks like it is here to stay. “2020 was the boom in the digital grocery game. About 40 million new Americans tried it out for the first time in 2020. In 2021, the number is going to be over half the country with about 140 million Americans using digital grocery shopping in some form or another,” said Nelson Spade, general manager of Circus Digital Media, in an interview with WISH-TV Thursday. Circus Digital Media is located in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO