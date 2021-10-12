CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spinal, General Anesthesia Show Equal Benefit When Used in Hip Fracture Surgery

By Gene Emery
Medscape News
 10 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A test of 1,600 hip-fracture surgery patients has found that the type of anesthesia - spinal or general - makes little difference in the result. In the primary outcome that combined death and an inability to walk three meters after 60 days, even with a walker,...

www.medscape.com

