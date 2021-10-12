Gustafson: Three Large Airport Hangars Being Drafted For Hopkinsville

With business booming in the tri-county area of Christian, Todd and Trigg counties, the Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport could soon be seeing some serious upgrades. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court session, District 4 Magistrate Darrell Gustafson — a county appointee for Hopkinsville’s Airport board — noted the organization is in the middle of design plans being drafted for three larger hangers, which would each likely have 16-foot by 40-foot openings for bigger aircraft.