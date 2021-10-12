CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkinsville, KY

Gustafson: Three Large Airport Hangars Being Drafted For Hopkinsville

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith business booming in the tri-county area of Christian, Todd and Trigg counties, the Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport could soon be seeing some serious upgrades. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court session, District 4 Magistrate Darrell Gustafson — a county appointee for Hopkinsville’s Airport board — noted the organization is in the middle of design plans being drafted for three larger hangers, which would each likely have 16-foot by 40-foot openings for bigger aircraft.

www.whvoradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Federal grand jury indicts Nebraska GOP lawmaker

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) for allegedly concealing information and making false statements to authorities investigating illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry has been charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
Christian County, KY
Lifestyle
City
Field, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Hopkinsville, KY
County
Christian County, KY
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District 4#Cessna#Airlane

Comments / 0

Community Policy