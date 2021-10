Most professional sports leagues have gone to different levels of COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated athletes (as well as coaches, executives, and other personnel), but a big question there is what happens when an athlete lies about their status. In the Canadian Football League, that led to the Edmonton Elks releasing offensive lineman Jacob Ruby in August, and to the CFL itself banning other teams from signing Ruby (through at least the remainder of this season) the next day. In the NHL, though, a similar offense has reportedly led to just a 21-game suspension (without pay) for San Jose Sharks’ forward Evander Kane. Here’s more on that from Curtis Pashelka of The (San Jose) Mercury News:

