Canadiens Sign Nick Suzuki to 8-Year Extension

By Colton Pankiw
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montreal Canadiens were able to lock in a huge piece of their core on Tuesday, signing Nick Suzuki to an eight-year, $63 million contract with an AAV of $7.875 million. Suzuki, 22, has played in two NHL seasons to this point and has taken massive strides in each. In his rookie campaign, he recorded an impressive 13 goals and 41 points in 71 games. He then really impressed in the playoff bubble that same year with four goals and seven points in 10 contests. He followed up the great rookie year with an even better sophomore season, posting 15 goals and 41 points in 56 games. Once again, he was money come playoffs, as he put up a team-leading seven goals and 16 points in 22 games.

