The Toronto Maple Leafs plan on involving William Nylander much more during the 2021-22 season. The reason is simple – he earned it. The 25-year-old has picked up where he left off last season, showing the coaching staff a 200-foot-game that is getting better every time he is on the ice. In addition, the smooth-skating offensive talent has improved his defence so much that he is going to be a penalty killer. You read that right; the guy labelled as soft and one-dimensional since being drafted in 2014 is a penalty killer.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO