Missouri soccer traveled to Arkansas looking for an impressive upset. Instead of a positive result, the Tigers went home with a 6-1 loss to the Razorbacks. As time ticked down in the first half, the hosts hurried to get the ball set in the corner. With seven seconds remaining, the ball came into the box toward Missouri junior goalkeeper McKenna Sheehan, who punched it away, but only as far as Arkansas junior forward Anna Podojil, who delivered a goal for the Razorbacks.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO